Craig Wright has pivoted to farming

Craig Wright, the controversial self-proclaimed inventor of Bitcoin, has been accused of “farming fraud” after he apparently pivoted to cultivating land in Asia to start his own fruit and vegetable farm.

The allegation relates to a series of images Wright shared on X, along with plans to clear out land with diggers and build greenhouses.

Mark Hunter, the co-presenter of the Dr Bitcoin podcast, pointed out that an image of one of the greenhouses was an exact copy of a photo uploaded by the greenhouse manufacturer, Shrushti Hitech, six months ago. He then accused Wright of moving from evidence fraud to “farming fraud.”

The land clearance has begun for the new extension areas. Excavators are on site, digging down 50cm, removing rocks, levelling everything out. This is the start of building out the polytarp tunnels and preparing for the next cycle of new crops. The foundations for the greenhouses… pic.twitter.com/hLfS5j5SN6 — S Tominaga (@CsTominaga) April 27, 2025 The top right photo was uploaded by the firm Shrushti Hitech six months ago.

However, Wright hit back, claiming that these images were just reference photos, likely from his greenhouse supplier, and that the photos of the excavators leveling the land were his own pictures.

From casino designer to pumpkin farmer

Wright is apparently working on a “no frills, no fantasy” agricultural project that involves four acres of land and polytarp tunnels. It’s quite the pivot from the casino designer role he claimed he was undertaking while refusing to attend his contempt of court hearings.

He says he wants to grow fruit trees, pumpkins, cucurbits, and “real corn that doesn’t taste like it’s been focus-grouped to death.”

In one of his all-too-familiar pretentious AI-like posts, he claimed that he wants to get rid of some banana trees, and that “keeping four acres of something you despise isn’t farming, it’s lunacy stitched into the soil.”

Last year, Wright failed to convince UK courts that he was Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. In March 2025, he was ordered to pay £225,000 ($290,000) in legal costs after he was found to have “improperly” used AI to file his appeals.

It’s seemingly apparent, given the wording of his posts, that he’s still using AI to handle at least some of his social media.

