Trump sells DOGE shirts after Musk appointment, Dogecoin rally

President-elect Donald Trump is selling DOGE shirts after appointing billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy as heads of the newly-coined Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE for short — a reference to Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.

The rudimentary shirts are on sale for $28 on Trump’s official campaign site. Amidst an orange-washed background of Mars, Musk and Trump’s face are plastered below ‘D O G E’. Peeking over their shoulder is a little Shiba Inu, the official Dogecoin mascot.

Money can buy cabinet appointments, not taste.

Following the thinly-veiled announcement of the Department of Government Efficiency, $DOGE’s volume rose to $47 billion. However, its price and market cap remained relatively stable.

It was widely expected that Musk would be appointed to an advisory or cabinet role, which may explain why $DOGE price hasn’t continued to surge.

This is Musk’s latest attempt to shamelessly pump (and likely profit) from his favorite cryptocurrency. Protos has previously tracked Dogecoin’s price following Musk’s promotional posts on X, revealing that DOGE pumped up to 32% after he tweeted about the memecoin.

pic.twitter.com/4K0ruu7UMS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024 Musk appears to be doing everything he can to pump the token without directly using its imagery.

The billionaire posted about the token 30 times on 22 different days, between May and November 2021 alone. Since then, Musk momentarily changed Twitter’s logo to the DOGE mascot, which led to a 30% price pump.

Dogecoin investors famously sued Musk for allegedly orchestrating these “publicity stunts” to pump and sell at a profit. However, Musk managed to get the lawsuit dismissed in late August.

