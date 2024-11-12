<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1748278">CHART: Dogecoin market cap now greater than 60% of S&P 500</a>

Amid bitcoin’s insane rally to historic highs, dogecoin ($DOGE) has doubled in price and now has a market cap greater than over 60% of the 503 stocks in the S&P500.

Dogecoin’s market cap is over $58 billion at press time. According to Stock Analysis, this ranks it 181st out of 503 stocks in the S&P 500 — above 64%.

It also places it above the Monster Beverage Corporation ($MNST at $54 billion), insurance behemoth The Allstate Corporation ($ALL at $52 billion), and energy giant American Electric Power ($AEP at $50 billion).

DOGE is also currently outperforming Nasdaq, Inc. ($NDAQ at $46 billion), the Ford Motor Company ($F at $45 billion), and gaming firm Electronic Arts ($EA at $42 billion).

Click to enlarge.

Read more: Trump win sends Bitcoin price to all-time high — and boosts 8 key metrics

At its 24-hour peak, Dogecoin’s market cap reached $63.5 billion, which momentarily ranked it 165th in the S&P 500 — above 66% of its 503 stocks.

Just one week ago, Dogecoin’s market cap was 56% less at $25 billion.

Meanwhile, bitcoin made its largest daily gain in history yesterday — closing at over $8,300 above its opening price.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.