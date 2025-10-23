TRUMP memecoin may be doing poorly, but MELANIA is an atrocity

While it’s fair to say that Donald Trump’s memecoin $TRUMP — down 80% since its launch in January and currently sitting 86% below all-time highs — is doing poorly, it’s worth taking a quick look at the other Trump memecoin: Melania coin.

Melania Trump, who launched her own memecoin less than a day after her husband, has seen her token lose an extraordinary 94% since launch and 97.8% off all-time highs.

However, the first lady has seen little, if any, blowback for her obvious rug pulls, particularly compared to the criticisms levelled at the president.

The Apollo-11 NFTs

Melania first dipped her toe in the world of high tech grifting when she announced a now unavailable Apollo-11 NFT collection that didn’t receive approval from NASA.

The launch, which was strange considering how little Melania was involved with the United States space program, came after her husband’s first stint as POTUS.

NASA has repeatedly forced unauthorized creators and artists to take down images and products that utilize its branding, including Anicorn watches, which hired an artist to create two NFTs that sold for over $40,000 each.

Those NFTs no longer appear to exist.

The site on which Melania sold her illegal NFTs has pivoted to a more Trump-esque style of grift: gold plated trinkets being offered for way too much money.

The Melania Coin scam

In January of 2025 Melania decided to launch a memecoin.

The Official Melania Meme is live!



You can buy $MELANIA now. https://t.co/mgSwtOQYnq



FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P pic.twitter.com/o2V9BQx2zG — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 19, 2025

Read more: Hayden Davis still making millions from LIBRA, MELANIA memecoins

According to the Financial Times, it’s possible that the Trumps earned up to $100 million from the sales and transaction fees associated with the token, though putting an exact figure on what the family has been able to extract from its fans is unclear.

What is clear is that the memecoin has provided no value, entertainment or otherwise, since it’s January release.

An X account associated with it has posted all of six times, with the latest post — a video showing Melania teleporting into a gold room, backed by a creepy soundtrack — coming in early October.

The token has basically gone down only from January 19, plummeting from $8.50 to a mere $0.10.

MKT World LLC

Trump and his children have a slew of companies under their family business umbrella, but Melania’s projects appear to be crafted entirely under her own business enterprise, MKT World LLC (MKT is short for Melania Knauss Trump).

The Florida-domiciled foreign limited liability company appears to use the same address as other Trump businesses.

Terms and conditions for both of her websites only mention MKT World LLC and don’t name Donald Trump, his children, or any of their businesses.

Litigious, like her hubby

Melania’s new way to earn cash seems to be by threatening anyone who claims she met Donald Trump through Jeffrey Epstein – from Hunter Biden to Andrew Lownie — with billion-dollar lawsuits.

While she’s threatened both with massive lawsuits, which caused Lownie and his book publisher to back down, Hunter Biden has never retracted or apologized — even telling the Trumps to bring on a lawsuit.

For the record, according to reporting from the New York Times, Epstein himself claimed that he was responsible for introducing Donald and Melania.

Read more: MELANIA rugs TRUMP, rearranges CoinMarketCap homepage

The legal threats and likely future settlements would be par for the course for the Trump family, which has already received hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements this year from numerous corporations and media outlets.

Donald Trump is now even threatening to sue his own Department of Justice for over $200 million.

