Nigel Farage: £5M Christopher Harborne gift was ‘reward’ for Brexit

Nigel Farage now claims that the £5 million ($6.7 million) “gift” he received from billionaire crypto entrepreneur Christopher Harborne was a “reward” for 27 years of Brexit campaigning.

The Reform UK leader made the claim in an interview with the Sun’s Editor-At-Large, Harry Cole, just days after it was revealed that he was to be subject to an official government inquiry.

Farage claims that the money was given on an “unconditional basis,” and that it was “a reward for campaigning for Brexit for 27 years.”

However, he previously claimed that Harborne gave him the millions to cover his security expenses.

He also stated in the interview that he “cannot be bought,” and argued that he refused a “load of money” from Elon Musk to say certain things publicly. He wouldn’t disclose what those things were.

Read more: Nigel Farage faces official inquiry over £5M Christopher Harborne ‘gift’

Harborne has given Farage and Reform UK lots and lots of money

Harborne has donated over £22 million ($29.5 million) to the Reform UK party in the past seven years.

In August 2025, Harborne, a major shareholder in the stablecoin Tether, gave the party £9 million ($12 million). One month later, Farage promoted Tether on the talkshow LBC and attacked the Bank of England for its strict approach to stablecoins.

Farage has also reportedly made more than £370,000 ($496,000) through paid personal messaging site Cameo. Some of Farage’s messages were highly controversial.

Former Reform UK Deputy Leader Ben Habib also claimed this week that Farage was given £1 million by Harborne in late 2022 after Harborne, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Farage allegedly “sewed up” the UK 2019 election.

Extraordinary allegations from @benhabib6 !!

Ben Habib alleges that Nigel Farage & Boris Johnson were paid £1m each by Christopher Harborne to essentially rig the election in favour of Johnson. He also claims the undeclared £5m "gift" Farage received in 2024 from Harborne was… pic.twitter.com/JuFqhUayqZ — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) May 12, 2026 Nigel Farage is now threatening to sue Ben Habib over his allegations.

The Sun didn’t press Farage on any of this. Roughly three minutes across the almost 26-minute interview were dedicated to probing the Reform UK leader on the undisclosed gift.

As reported by The Guardian, the £5 million was given to Farage just weeks before he performed a very public u-turn and announced he’d be running in the upcoming general election.

His announcement was made one month after he initially claimed that he wouldn’t run and, as such, there are now questions over whether or not Farage was supposed to declare his gift.

Read more: Bitfinex, Tether shareholder paid $40K for Farage to visit Trump after rally shooting

Parliamentary rules state that MPs “must register all their current financial interests, and any registrable benefits (other than earnings) received in the 12 months before their election within one month of their election.”

This has led to the opening of an investigation by the UK’s Parliamentary Standards Commissioner. The UK’s Electoral Commission will also decide this week whether or not it will investigate Farage.

Farage claims that The Guardian obtained the documents illegally and that the information “shouldn’t be in the public domain.”

Farage paid £1.4M cash to buy house after receiving £5M gift

Sky News also reported today that Farage used £1.4 million ($1.9 million) in cash to buy a house shortly after receiving the £5 million from Harborne.

Reform UK claims, however, “The offer and purchase process for the property commenced before the gift.”

Farage called Sky News’ coverage “fake news by the establishment media” and claimed he’d “passed proof-of-funds and the relevant checks before receiving the gift.”

This has raised further questions. When senior Reform UK officials were asked if Farage would provide receipts of his security detail and purchases, they told reporters that it wasn’t necessary.

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