Trump claims Sam Bankman-Fried is not getting a pardon

US President Donald Trump has claimed in an interview with the New York Times that he doesn’t intend to pardon FTX and Alameda Research founder and convicted fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried.

Trump has used his pardon and clemency powers to protect his supporters and free various fraudsters this term.

These include those involved with the January 6 insurrection, as well as the likes of George Santos, Marian Morgan, Lawrence Duran, Carlos Watson, Jason Galanis, Robert Harshbarger, Cade Cothren, Charles Overton Scott, John Rowland, Julie and Todd Chrisley, Scott Howard Jenkins, Trevor Milton, Devon Archer, Brian Kelsey, and former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich.

He also pardoned Joe Lewis for his insider trading violations.

Read more: With fresh pardon, CZ owns Donald Trump

Additionally, Trump chose to pardon Binance co-founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao, and more recently, the former president of Honduras, Juan Orland Hernández.

Bankman-Fried has been angling for this pardon since shortly before his arrest when he made a document of “random probably bad ideas” that included his idea to “go on Tucker Carlsen, [sic] come out as Republican.”

Read more: Joseph Bankman warned Scaramucci about FTX

Bankman-Fried subsequently went on Tucker Carlson’s show and came out as a Republican.

Additionally, it’s been reported that Bankman-Fried’s parents, law professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, have met with lawyers and people in Trump’s orbit about the possibility of securing a pardon for Bankman-Fried.

These efforts appear to have been fruitless.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.