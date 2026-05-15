Drake calls SBF ‘one of his guys,’ demands his release from prison

There were low expectations for Drake’s new album Iceman, but one track released today underperformed even by crypto’s degenerate standards. In his new song “Dust,” Drake calls Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) one of his guys and calls for his prison release.

“An FTX penthouse high-riser, yeah / Samuel Bankman, free all my guys up, yeah,” Drake raps on the album’s second track.

Drake’s “free all my guys” framing is a standard hip-hop convention as a solidarity shout-out. It also follows the storyline of “Dust” as an aggressive statement track, which follows the rap genre’s basic victory lap-and-diss sparkline.

The song isn’t complicated. Drake simply re-asserts examples of his dominance and successes while casting his rivals as washed-up, living off old plaques and memories. The chorus repeats the simple message, “Go blow the dust off your plaques.”

The music video also adds no more nuance, depicting a childish police car race from the fun-loving rapper.

Elsewhere, he also names himself a “BTC crypto big-timer,” demonstrating his obvious failure to understand how bitcoin (BTC) and crypto are distinct.

As evidence of his status, Drake references his globe-trotting lifestyle via Melbourne’s time zone, sold-out shows, and dubious references to the Bahamas where SBF stole FTX’s customer money: smoking luxury cigars at Graycliff, and a high‑rise penthouse.

SBF famously lived in one of the very few Bahamian high-rise penthouses, within the Albany neighborhood.

The devil works hard, but SBF trying to get a pardon works harder



Real lyrics from Drake’s new album 😂 pic.twitter.com/BO98VNEBTp — Psycho (@AltcoinPsycho) May 15, 2026

Drake calls for SBF prison release

Drake tries to use these examples to reinforce that he’s operating on a global, elite level, as well as cram in comments intended for the media within the limited timespan available.

SBF is serving a 25-year sentence at FCI Lompoc in California. A jury convicted him in November 2023 on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. Judge Lewis Kaplan handed down the sentence in March 2024 and has denied his appeals.

In all, the total siphoned from FTX customers and routed into SBF’s private company Alameda Research came to roughly $8 billion, making it one of the largest financial frauds in US history.

Read more: Sam Bankman-Fried had a plan to get out of prison, and he’s following it

Because SBF has only one way out of prison, he has spent the last few months glazing Donald Trump on social media in a transparent effort for a presidential pardon.

“Dust,” released today on Drake’s ninth studio album, reinforces the Canadian rapper’s affinity for the criminal.

Stake.com, a crypto casino banned in the United Kingdom and barred from Twitch, pays Drake tens of millions of dollars per year to promote gambling. Indeed, the casino dominates his Instagram bio, sitting above his record label and fashion lines.

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