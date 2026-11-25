Corcos' game is filled with obvious AI text, gameplay is wonky, sound effects are repetitive, music is annoying, and it looks bad.

Catherine Rampell, editor for The Bulwark and anchor at MSNOW, noticed that the US Treasury’s Chief Information Officer (CIO) Sam Corcos was busy while banks and other financial institutions were losing the ability to file suspicious activity reports due to a major cybersecurity breach that started almost a week ago.

But rather than working to fix the issue or even figure out how the Treasury was breached, Corcos used his time to vibe code and publicly present a nearly identical — but clearly worse — version of the popular video game Civilization.

The Treasury CIO appears to have spent the past three days vibecoding a Civilization game clone instead of working on this major Treasury database cyber breach.As I type this, his Claude code is literally adding theme music — Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) 2026-11-25T02:35:03.344Z

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Protos decided to give Corcos’ game a playthrough while also wondering who’s paying for the tokens to craft this game, whether Corcos will lose his job, and why the Treasury can’t seem to fix a serious financial issue for five days.

Tech bro to government exec pipeline

Corcos initially made waves years ago when the software health company he co-founded, Levels, received tens of millions of dollars in funding from the likes of a16z, Trust Ventures, and Shrug Capital, propelling it to a staggering $300 million valuation.

His introduction to a role in government was thanks to MAGA trillionaire Elon Musk, whose Department of Government Efficiency brought in Corcos as a special advisor.

Corcos was then kept on at the Treasury as CIO. Since taking the helm, Corcos has repeatedly discussed delays in updates to Treasury systems and rampant waste.

Treasury is having SAR issues

For nearly five days now, the SAR batch filer process has been down at the US Treasury. This has impeded the ability for banks and other financial institutions to adhere to reporting obligations.

It’s unknown who or what’s responsible for the cyber attack that’s forced the batch filer offline, but no one at the Treasury has commented on the outage or expanded on what occurred.

The ongoing problems at the Treasury stand in stark contrast to the situation Croscos presented only two months ago at the 2026 National Cyber Innovation Forum, where he boasted about the Treasury hiring 300 new engineers and called it “transformational to the outcome[s]” at the Treasury.

What’s the CIO of the Treasury doing about the problems?

It’s unclear what Corcos is doing to try to get the SAR batch filer back online, but what’s undoubtedly hurt his image is the fact that while US government agencies have been under attack and important Treasury tools have been rendered unusable, he’s been having his AI agents vibe code a Civilization VI rip-off.

He even went so far as to buy a domain for the game and make it available to play online.

Protos reached out to Corcos to ask how he’s addressing the problems at the Treasury and how much time he’s personally put into his Civilization clone.

He’s not yet responded.

Is the game any good?

If you’re wondering whether Corcus’ Civilization clone was at least worth the minimal effort he’s put into it, the short answer is absolutely not.

The starting screen for Legatum, Corcos’ Civilization VI clone.

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While Corcus will argue that he hasn’t been splitting his time between the Treasury and his vibe coded game — which he’s already done by taking to X and responding to criticism — the truth of the matter is that the results reflect that that’s probably true.

Not only is the game filled to the brim with typical Claudisms and obvious AI generated text, but gameplay is wonky, the sound effects are repetitive, the music is annoying, graphics are ugly, and, unfortunately for Corcus, almost all of the units and naming conventions are word-for-word taken from Take-Two Interactive’s Civilization games.

These include settlers, spearmen, scouts, ancient ruins, The Great Library, and granaries.

Text like “Guard the passes. Keep the accounts” suggests that this game has seen little human input.

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It’s more than likely that if Take-Two Interactive catches wind of Corcus’ free-to-play Civilization clone, they’ll hit the Treasury CIO with a takedown request and/or DMCA.

We also reached out to Corcus to ask him about copyright concerns and have yet to hear back.

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