Polymarket Counter-Strike promos start at $20 per X post, report

Polymarket is reportedly paying professional Brazilian Counter-Strike players between $20 and $500 per post to promote the prediction market on X.

Specifically, Counter-Strike news outlet Dust2, reports that Polymarket is paying players to comment on news events while mentioning Polymarket and sharing bets.

Polymarket currently has 509 different Counter-Strike bets, some of which attract $1 million to $2 million in volume.

AI Polymarket post called ‘digital cancer’

Professional Counter-Strike player Robin Kool recently threatened to block Polymarket promoters after an official Polymarket Counter-Strike account falsely claimed he was in Paris with a Porsche.

He described the account’s post as “digital cancer,” and called people creating sponsored Polymarket posts with AI “a fucking joke.”

so we just lying and creating shit out of thin air, that's how low we're going



and all the people sponsored doing AI slop tweets, what a fucking joke



genuinely blocking you if i see any of this AI slop on my timeline, this is literal digital cancer — ropz (@ropz) August 16, 2026

Read more: Researcher claims Rollbit co-founder tied to CSGO scams

Other users described the $20 price per tweet as a way for professional players “to completely debase yourself… for a morally bankrupt gambling company.”

Fake bets and Polymarket bans this year

Polymarket now lists 39 countries where it is restricted.

It’s sponsored promotional posts were also revealed by the Wall Street Journal to be mostly fake.

It found that influencers were using a fake Polymarket website to create fake bets and display $900,000 in winnings. If the bets had actually been placed, the WSJ found it would’ve equated to ~$160,000 in losses.

It also found that so-called “clippers,” people who edit and share footage of these influencers online, were only paid if 60% of their audience is US-based.

Polymarket is not allowed to operate in the US.

Protos has reached out to Polymarket for comment and will update this piece should we hear anything back.

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