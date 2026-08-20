Ansem’s new website branded ‘vibe-coded Pump Fun wrapper’ by dev

Crypto influencer Zion “Ansem” Thomas launched a website on Monday that facilitates crypto transactions. By Wednesday, a developer was warning of unpatched vulnerabilities and accusing Ansem of giving “zero consideration” to his developers.

Ansem quickly responded to the allegations, calling them “not true” and “baseless.”

The accusations were made by a pseudonymous developer known as “bleep,” who claimed to have ran developer relations within Ansem’s Discord server.

Bleep is building a separate, Ansem-adjacent project called Bullpad that uses Ansem’s memecoin as a quote token.

He told Ansem that he’d “spent significant time and money building a platform that you explicitly told me you were interested in.”

Ansem denied any agreement with bleep and characterized their communications as infrequent and informal.

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‘A pump fun wrapper’

A day earlier, bleep claimed, “Ansem doesn’t have a team. He has a vibe-coder. Ansem created a pump fun wrapper. That’s something anyone can do in a night.”

Ansem responded on Wednesday, saying that bleep “built something on your own and have been putting out baseless accusations ever since because I didn’t give you the recognition you wanted.”

He also disclaimed any endorsement of third-party platforms, including Bullpen, Bulltoshi, and Kimji.

The feud escaped containment on Wednesday when another influencer posted, “REMOVE ALL FUNDS FROM ANSEMS LAUNCHPAD AND DISCONNECT YOUR WALLET,” inaccurately claiming whoever “vibecoded ansem’s launchpad in a week” never got paid.

brother i did not tell you explicitly to build anything, you built something on your own and have been putting out baseless accusations ever since because i didnt give you the recognition you wanted



i did not talk to you before you built your site, all of our back and forth is… — Ansem 🐂🀄️ (@blknoiz06) August 19, 2026

Ansem tries to defend his new website

Proposed Community Notes on that X post dispute the vibe-coding claim.

Fact-checkers note that bleep built Bullpad, not the official Ansem.io website, and never published any specific vulnerability. As of Wednesday, none of the notes had earned enough ratings to be shown publicly.

CoinGecko’s tracker estimates that Ansem’s memecoin, ANSEM, makes up 94% of the ecosystem’s $100 million value.

The six launchpad coins that CoinGecko tracks from ansem.io held a combined market value of a mere $7 million on Wednesday.

ANSEM has also lost half its value over the past month, closing yesterday’s session at $0.22 today after marking an all-time high of $0.44 on July 6.

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