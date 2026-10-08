Juventus FC stock down 30% since Tether investment

Tether invested in Juventus, Italy’s most successful football club, in February, 2025, taking an 8.2% stake. Since then, the buying has continued, with the stablecoin giant now holding over 11% of total Juventus shares and 7% of voting rights.

Since Tether’s original investment, however, Juventus’s stock is down over 30%.

Tether pushed for total ownership of “The Old Lady” after acquiring its initial shares, but majority owner Exor unanimously refused to sell.

Despite this, the world’s largest stablecoin has gotten something in return for its substantial purchase.

Read more: What the Tether audit means for the crypto industry

Director Garino enters the picture

While it may appear as though Tether invested heavily in Juventus without any reward, the reality is far more bizarre.

In return for its over 11% stake in the club, Tether was able to get one of its nominees, Francesco Garino, appointed to the board of directors.

Tether described Garino as “a true Juventino DOC for 50 years,” but it’s more intricate than that.

List of two director nominees from Tether to Juventus, Garino and Lyons. Ultimately only Garino was accepted as an “independent director.”

When La7, a private Italian media company, reached out to Garino, he described himself as “Tether’s trusted man,” adding that he’d known Giancarlo Devasini, the CFO of Bitfinex and co-owner of Tether, for “50 years, since we were children.”

A game of attrition

The fact that Juventus’s stock price is going down may actually benefit Tether.

As minority shareholders, it has room to call out the mistakes and missteps of majority shareholder Exor, and eventually wrest control.

Since Tether’s original investment, Juventus’s stock is down over 30%.

Juventus currently sits seventh in Serie A and outside the qualification spots for any major European competition, with three wins, one draw, and a loss.

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