SEC under Donald Trump could drop ongoing crypto cases, report

Hester Peirce and Mark Uyeda, two Republican Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) commissioners, are reportedly reviewing ongoing enforcement cases against crypto firms. They are considering initiating a process to create rules that clarify if and when cryptocurrencies are securities in preparation for the incoming Trump administration.

Reuters reporting suggests that Peirce and Uyeda are prepared to begin this process even before Donald Trump’s nominee for the lead role of the SEC, Paul Atkins, is confirmed.

Reuters sources have discussed how Peirce and Uyeda’s previous experience as aides to Atkins is helping ensure a productive relationship, and the three have apparently already been discussing changes to crypto policy.

The sources have also claimed that the SEC may freeze some litigation, specifically litigation that doesn’t include allegations of fraud.

Justin Sun, a cryptocurrency entrepreneur who is currently the target of an SEC lawsuit, seemed to react positively to the news, taking to X to post “👀” in response.

Sun recently purchased a massive stake in Trump-endorsed crypto project World Liberty Financial, subsequently being named as an advisor to the project.

He intends to attend Liberland-themed events around Trump’s inauguration next week in his capacity as the microstate’s prime minister.

