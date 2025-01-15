<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1848569">Justin Sun invites you to join him at Trump inauguration for $50k</a>

You can attend the Donald Trump inauguration events alongside alleged Tron (TRX) wash trader and Liberland prime minister Justin Sun for the meager sum of $50,000.

The VIP package offered by Liberland includes entry for two to the Trump Cabinet Reception, the Make America Great Again Victory Rally, Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, his inauguration parade, and the Starlight Ball, where Time reports “high-dollar donors,” will be in attendance.

According to Liberland, the country’s twice-elected prime minister will be in attendance alongside President Vit Jedlicka. Tickets are being sold in partnership with the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee.

Liberland says the Starlight Ball and Cabinet Reception are an opportunity “to make the case for Liberland to the incoming administration and how we can partner with decision-makers in helping establish a new, free-market country in the Balkans.”

Read more: What are the odds Donald Trump frees Ross Ulbricht?

Liberland is also planning to host its own Liberland Rooftop Reception on January 21, sponsored by Sun’s blockchain firm, TRON Tech LTD.

Sun has been busy getting cozy with Trump’s administration. He purchased $30 million worth of crypto tokens from Trump’s World Liberty Financial. Sun also claimed in his 2025 pitch to Liberland that he had met Eric Trump and Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in December and would meet them again at the inauguration.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Sun with selling unregistered securities and market manipulation in 2023. Sun’s lawyers attempted to dismiss the case and argued that the SEC was acting beyond its regulatory reach.

In response, the SEC amended its filing to include Sun’s extensive travels to the US and promotion of Tron in San Francisco.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.