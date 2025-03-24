<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1957149">World Network is still 988 million sign-ups short of its 1 billion-user goal </a>

World Network (formerly Worldcoin) is still 988.4 million users short of its goal of onboarding one billion people by 2023, after verifying fewer than 12 million users so far, using its dystopian eye-scanning Orbs.

The company’s lofty goal was announced way back in 2021, however, World Network still isn’t close to hitting it. In July 2024, Protos reported that the firm had secured 6 million verifications. Now, eight months later, it has almost doubled its verified user base to 11.64 million.

World Network has also tripled the number of active orbs in circulation since last year to 1,510. At the rate detailed above — an average of 705,000 sign-ups per month — it would take the company around 117 years to hit its target.

Read more: Worldcoin rebrands to World after missing eyeball target by 99.4%

Worldcoin rebranded to World Network, or “World” for short, in October 2024. Sam Altman is chairman of the company Tools for Humanity, which founded Worldcoin in 2019.

In November World Network began leasing its orbs to people for a $100 deposit. Today, CoinDesk reported that World Network is currently in talks with the payment giant Visa to establish a World stablecoin wallet with Visa card features.

Last week, the company also announced a partnership with the gaming firm Razor and is now offering its World ID system to help establish a Razor ID that includes its “proof of human verification” that comes with scanning your eyes.

