Every token in World Liberty Financial’s portfolio is down bad

World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency firm that directly financially benefits the president of the United States, has invested in a variety of different tokens and projects, and every single one of those tokens in its portfolio has lost money since it made its initial acquisition.

On January 20th “to commemorate the inauguration of Donald J. Trump” World Liberty Financial announced it was purchasing ether, Wrapped Bitcoin, Aave, LINK, TRON, and ENA.

SUI was added to this list of assets more recently.

Every single one of these assets has lost value since World Liberty Financial acquired them, despite Donald Trump’s ongoing embrace and government support for the cryptocurrency industry.

The ‘best-performing’ of these assets is TRON, the governance token for the blockchain founded by World Liberty Financial’s largest investor Justin Sun, which has fallen ‘only’ 7% since World Liberty has acquired it.

The worst-performing of these assets is ENA, the governance token for the Ethena system, which has fallen approximately 57%.

Even Trump’s willingness to forbid the government from selling bitcoin and investigate ways to purchase more bitcoin have not buoyed the price of the Wrapped Bitcoin tokens that World Liberty has acquired, falling approximately 18%.

World Liberty Financial has been expanding its portfolio, but it has yet to launch its AAVE lending markets, and its governance forums have been abandoned, with no posts since early January.

