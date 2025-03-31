<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1966035">ICERAID, a “crypto fascist” site, pays snitches</a>

A ‘criminal activity farming’ protocol called ICERAID, which has been described as ‘crypto fascism,’ is offering to pay crypto tokens to anyone willing to snitch on undocumented immigrants.

Jason Meyers founded ICERAID and is attempting to outsource immigration enforcement intelligence gathering to the public by encouraging them to upload photos of crime with token incentives utilizing Solana’s blockchain and Phantom wallet.

It achieved virality this weekend after it was promoted by far-right political activist Laura Loomer and Infowars provocateur Jacob Engels, who said users can “earn crypto for reporting and deporting illegals.”

ICERAID’s “AI Agents” claim to verify uploaded images for criminality so they can then be used as legitimate evidence. However, ICERAID has already wrongly dubbed a promotional Tesla video showing the car’s durability against a pickaxe as “domestic terrorism.”

Whoever took this photo can get a reward uploading it to https://t.co/5vol1oOzyh using a @phantom wallet. Choose the “Domestic Terrorism” category. If someone tries to stop you, also check “Obstruction of Justice” https://t.co/6XgxPyPlIM — ICE Raid News (@ICERaidNews) March 25, 2025

ICERAID has found an audience of paranoid right-wing MAGA fans and has been promoted across various far-right news outlets such as Infowars, the Matt Gaetz Show, and Gateway Pundit.

It’s stated focus is on deporting “criminal illegal aliens,” and its name harks to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE). ICERAID even claims it will reward undocumented immigrants for handing themselves in to the app, presumably with the project’s token.

Users on X have described ICERAID as “crypto-fascism,” and “straight out of nazi Germany,” while crypto journalist L0la L33tz described it as “the stasi on solana,” a reference to East Germany’s secret police.

ICERAID’s tracker has a pitiful five submissions of supposed criminal activity, one of which is just a screenshot of the Daily Mail.

ICERAID claims it isn’t political or a government agency, despite being named after one. However, The Rage reports that Meyers claimed he was discussing the project with the White House.

Meyers has faced numerous legal disciplinary actions in the past. He was banned from broker-dealer activities by the Financial Regulatory Authority after he misappropriated at least $700,000 in investor funds. The Rage also found that investors of ICERAID’s token presale are already asking for refunds.

Snitching to ICE has become an increasingly common practice under Donald Trump’s second term, with groups like Betar claiming to maintain lists of activists they hope are deported that it is sharing with ICE. Rumeysa Öztürk, who was recently detained by ICE agents after writing a pro-Palestine op-ed in a student newspaper, was apparently included on Betar’s list.

Marco Rubio, the current United States Secretary of State, has bragged about cancelling hundreds of student visas and apparently intends to continue this practice.

