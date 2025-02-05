<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1882773">Right-wing X account followed by Elon Musk shilled Indian memecoin</a>

Influential right-wing X account, Inevitable West, which is well known for spreading disinformation and has previously seen support from Elon Musk, has apparently been caught shilling an Indian Hindu-themed memecoin.

The account shared the Pump Fun memecoin MEHADEV — named after a Hindu god — yesterday. However, the post was subsequently deleted.

The Mahadev token exhibits typical rug pull price action.

Last month, Inevitable West launched a coin called $WEST that rug-pulled investors. The account owner apologized, claimed the rug had nothing to do with them, and blamed another developer who helped launch the project.

Inevitable West refers to itself as a “defender of Western values and culture,” and is dedicated to promoting right-wing narratives. It has previously called for the release of Tommy Robinson, a far-right influencer and former football hooligan who pleaded guilty to contempt of court after repeatedly sharing false claims about a teenage Syrian refugee.

The account often shares content that is corrected by X’s community note system. Musk supports the account and has interacted with it on multiple occasions. He too wants Robinson released from his 18-month jail sentence.

It seems that @Inevitablewest is an Indian grifter account focusing on ragebait nationalist content and doing so-called 'rugpulls' with crypto 'shitcoins'.



This account is 100% scam that makes money on the political situation in the UK. pic.twitter.com/ER2NGq4TNz — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) February 5, 2025

Inevitable West also defended Donald Trump after his Trump memecoin attracted criticism from white supremacist Nick Fuentes. The account called Fuentes a “socialist plant” and claimed that the coin made “thousands of Americans millionaires.”

Users online have theorized that the account owner isn’t actually based in the West but originates from India. Nationalist Keith Woods replied to yesterday’s token promo, saying “Forget to switch accounts?”

