<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1836165">Andrew Tate’s BRUV party is pro-bitcoin and batshit crazy</a>

Andrew Tate says he’ll introduce blockchain-based voting and a national bitcoin reserve in the UK if his new Britain Restoring Underlying Values (BRUV) political party ever comes to power.

Tate launched the party last night, publishing his party manifesto that makes various extreme right-wing promises, from the abolition of legal aid to non-British citizens to banning LGBTQ+ content from schools.

The controversial alleged human trafficker teased his entry into British politics on Sunday when he asked his followers on X if he should run for prime minister. However, he — and many of those commenting on his apparent bid to grab the keys to 10 Downing Street — don’t appear to understand how the UK’s electoral system works.

In majority Filipino areas of the UK it must look and feel BRITISH.



In majority Indian areas of the UK it must look and feel BRITISH.



In majority Jewish areas of the UK it must look and feel BRITISH.



In majority African areas of the UK it must look and feel BRITISH.… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 7, 2025 Andrew Tate has made several racist claims to promote his manifesto.

Read more: Telegram snitched on 2,000 users to US authorities in 2024, report

A UK prime minister is only elected if the party they lead manages to secure enough constituency seats in parliament during an election. Someone cannot simply “run” for the role.

Tate’s lofty political aspirations come as the UK’s ruling Labour Party faces growing criticism from the likes of Elon Musk and other right-wing commentators. Specifically, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has been attacked over his perceived inaction towards organized child grooming gangs in the country.

Musk claimed that Starmer was complicit in the “rape of Britain,” and called another Labour politician a “rape genocide apologist.” However, while Starmer was head of the Crown Prosecution Service during the so-called grooming scandal, there’s no evidence to suggest he was complicit in any way.

Tall promises from Andrew Tate’s BRUV party

The BRUV manifesto claims a bitcoin reserve would “future-proof Britain’s economy” as a “nation-resistant asset that ensures stability and shields us from economic coercion by foreign powers.”

Beyond its crypto-related promises, the manifesto also floats some particularly right-leaning ideas around immigration, culture, and crime. These include capping the number of non-British residents at 10%, enforcing a zero-immigrant policy with the help of the Royal Navy, and demanding that the BBC be “purged” and “get its topics from X.”

Not even modern art would be safe under Tate’s stewardship with the former kickboxer promising to replace it with monuments honoring British heroes.

Read more: Andrew Tate seems confused as he dumps bitcoin to buy GameStop

Tate’s manifesto, however, is just plain sloppy. It provides zero sources for any of its statistics, uses AI-generated images, and features numerous spelling mistakes. Some policies are also so bizarre as to be laughable, including the proposed 24/7 livestreaming of knife crime offenders in solitary confinement.

Since his announcement, Tate has also made some bizarre political promises on X, including around Donald Trump’s claims that the US should be owned by the US.

“As unofficial Prime Minister of The United Kingdom I wholeheartedly support Greenland’s annexation into the American empire,” wrote Tate.

“I have sent a diplomatic cable to the Danish stating: ‘Fighting America is insanity. You’re cooked bruv. Give it up.'”

He added, “Finally perhaps the island can be used for something cool. Nobody even goes there.”

As it stands, BRUV is not currently an official political party listed under the electoral commission. It also apparently saw its official X account suspended earlier this week, however, after a brief exchange between Tate and Elon Musk, it was soon back up and running.

Tate is currently under house arrest in Romania as prosecutors continue to investigate allegations of human trafficking. The UK police were given the all-clear to extradite Tate after his Romanian criminal proceedings are finished as part of an investigation into allegations of rape and human trafficking.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.