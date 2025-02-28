<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1918849">Michael Saylor suggests selling kidneys as bitcoin dips below $80K</a>

With crypto markets down $1 trillion since Donald Trump’s inauguration, investors are becoming increasingly desperate to raise capital to buy at 25% off last month’s prices.

In a controversial, late-night tweet, Strategy founder Michael Saylor even suggested selling a kidney to hold onto bitcoin (BTC).

Sell a kidney if you must, but keep the Bitcoin. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) February 28, 2025

His 11pm tweet with BTC’s price below $80,000 was even more contentious than his March 2021 advice to “go mortgage your house and buy bitcoin with it” that earned him months of derision.

BTC went on to trade below his advisory prices for years and wouldn’t settle into a higher average price range until February 2024.

Saylor runs a company whose business is to use financial leverage to buy BTC. He picked this latest moment to talk about selling organs when BTC had retraced about 25% from its January 20, 2025, high.

His company’s average price per BTC is $66,357. Strategy’s market capitalization is down 30% from its November 20, 2024, peak. On that day, he also achieved an impressive share price premium of 240% above the value of its BTC holdings.

He’s never regained that level of exuberance. Today’s premium, colloquially known as its multiple-to-net asset value or mNAV, is below 60%.

