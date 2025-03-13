<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1938621">Lawyer wants Hayden Davis arrested, says Milei’s sister is LIBRA “mastermind”</a>

An Argentinian lawyer calling for an international arrest warrant against Hayden Davis is claiming that the sister of Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, was the mastermind behind the LIBRA token scandal.

Attorney Gregorio Dalbon told the Buenes Aires radio station Pagina 12 AM 750 that he thinks Karina Milei is the LIBRA scam “mastermind” and that, “the president is the necessary participant, without whom the scam would never have happened.”

According to Dalbon, both siblings won’t “speak ill” of Hayden Davis as he handles the profits from the “fraud” they allegedly committed together.

Es simple Hugo.

Davis es Milei. Fin de la historia.

Los demás son cómplices coautores y encubridores. LA SOCIEDAD ES DAVIS-MILEI. LA PLATA ES KARINA.

La cuenta está en EEUU en una sociedad.

Taiano no lo hará nunca. Servini puede ser.

Pero @NewYorkFBI ya está en eso. https://t.co/sNdPkRncg0 — Gregorio Dalbon (@Gregoriodalbon) March 11, 2025 Dalbon claims, “Davis is Milei. End of story. The rest are accomplices, co-authors and cover-ups.”

Read more: What is an Interpol red notice and how does it work?

Last December Davis reportedly sent texts claiming that he can control Argentina’s president through his sister. However, Davis claims he can’t remember sending the texts and called the reports a “politically motivated attack on President Milei.”

Interpol red notice sought for LIBRA co-founder

This week Dalbon asked Argentinian courts to issue an international arrest order, alongside an Interpol red notice, for Hayden Davis and claimed the 28-year-old might flee the US or hide with help from his newfound fortune.

Dalbon said, “[Davis’] central role in the creation and promotion of the $LIBRA cryptocurrency, coupled with the international impact of the case, increases the likelihood that he will take steps to evade justice.”

If an Interpol red notice is approved, the suspect’s details are passed on to the 195 member nations. It’s worth noting that it’s not an immediate arrest warrant, and that any country can choose not to pursue the red notice.

Read more: Influencer accused of LIBRA insider trading flees country over death threats

Crypto analyst Dethective also spotted Davis’ firm Kelsier Ventures cashing out over $1.6 million this month using funds linked to the LIBRA token. He reportedly made $100 million trading the token.

According to a statement from Davis, he is currently hiring new lawyers from the legal firm Waymaker and when that is finalised, his new lawyers will appear in the Comodoro Py court on Davis’ behalf. Davis maintains that he is innocent of any criminal liability.

Dalbon claimed, “Comodoro Py isn’t a place where justice is served, but politics,” and noted that the case is “moving slowly” as two judges fight over who oversees the case.

Waymaker represented Kraken in a 2023 lawsuit pursued by the Securities and Exchange Commission which was dropped earlier this month.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.