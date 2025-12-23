Javier Milei hired Hayden Davis with secret contract, report

Libra co-creator Hayden Davis and Argentinian president Javier Milei reportedly inked a confidential NDA 15 days before the token’s launch that officially cemented Davis’s role as the project’s advisor.

As reported by local news outlet Clarín, the contract, which was signed on January 30, stipulated that Davis would give unpaid blockchain advice “ad honorem.”

It also detailed how he would “provide professional support, in line with global trends in decentralization and technological modernization, ensuring the highest quality and confidentiality at every stage of the advisory process.”

Read more: LIBRA website vanishes with millions in project funds on the move

Specifically, Davis would advise on smart contracts and their use in improving government efficiency, the implementation of blockchain training programs for public officials, promoting startups focused on blockchain technology, and storing public documents within blockchains.

Hours after the contract was signed, Milei uploaded a selfie of himself and Davis with the caption, “[Davis] advised me on the impact and applications of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence in the country.”

Hayden Davis sent $5.7 million from his wallets

Just 42 minutes after this photo was uploaded, $507,400 worth of USDC was sent from a wallet linked to Davis to a wallet on the Bitget exchange.

A report from the Secretariat for Financial Investigation and Recovery of Illicit Assets (SIFRAI) details how another $507,000 was also sent from a Davis-linked wallet that day.

Both payments were sent to 75-year-old Orlando Rodolfo Mellino’s wallet before being forwarded to another wallet. The report suggests that Mellino may have been an intermediary and “exit ramp” for Davis to convert the crypto into fiat.

Records of the meeting at the Casa Rosada on January 30, shared by La Nacion.

Davis sent more funds to other wallets in the run-up to Libra’s February 14 launch, some of which ended up in the hands of a crypto promoter called Camilo Rodríguez Blanco. The report found that altogether, Davis had sent almost $5.7 million from his wallets.

Milei kept quiet about crypto lobbyists

Clarín reports that lobbyists Mauricio Novelli and Manuel Terrones Godoy, who were present when Davis and Milei signed their agreement, acted as a “gateway” for the pair to connect.

Family members related to the lobbyists were filmed on February 14 withdrawing funds from two safe deposit boxes previously opened by Novelli.

La Nación reports that the confidential agreement also reveals that Milei had omitted key information about his interactions with Novelli and Terrones Godoy, and that he’s never disclosed the contract to the press.

Read more: Javier Milei disapproval rate hits 60% in Argentina after LIBRA scandal

More recently, in a US case put forward by victims of the Libra scandal, an order requesting the restriction of Libra-linked funds was denied by a judge.

Before the hearing, a new, seemingly rushed, Libra Trust website was launched that promised to distribute the funds to Argentinian startups as initially promised before the Libra scandal.

The site, however, isn’t clear about who would be overseeing this.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.