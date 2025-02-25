<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1914003">Influencer accused of LIBRA insider trading flees country over death threats</a>

Crypto influencer SolJakey claims to have fled the country after receiving death threats amid allegations of insider trading relating to Argentinian President Javier Milei’s ill-fated LIBRA token.

SolJakey was discovered to have met Hayden Davis and his brother, and associated with Davis’ crypto firm Kelsier Ventures which helped launch the LIBRA token and Melania Trump’s MELANIA crypto token.

Then on February 15, he shared a long post defending key opinion leaders (KOLs) and insider trading which users didn’t take well. He also filmed a short bit pretending to be an insider trader.

This appears to have rubbed some people the wrong way as SolJakey claims he started to receive death threats from individuals claiming to know his whereabouts on February 18. As such, he and his associates decided to move to an undisclosed location with a private pool.

Despite the rumours and accusations, I was not involved with any of the launches of “Kelsier Ventures”



I was advised by people around me to lay low, let the storm pass by abit,



But I wanted to say my peace.



Whether you decide to watch it or not, this is my story.



SOLANA. pic.twitter.com/gVL14EIb7j — Jakey (@SolJakey) February 25, 2025

Parts of the move were filmed and edited into a montage with somber music. He’s told the place will have good food and is three hours away before he ecstatically says “Oh fuck dude, I’m in.”

At an undisclosed luxury accommodation, he addresses the LIBRA accusations and claims, “We came here because of death threats and squatting threats.”

SolJakey figured out an Argentina coin was coming

He also addresses the LIBRA accusations, and claims “I had no part in the LIBRA launch, I traded it just like everybody else.” He also denies being a part of the ENRON launch.

“I’ve never received any token allocation, I’ve never received an early CA (crypto address), I’ve never sniped or insider traded in any capacity,” adding, “My average entry on Libra was $2.5B. I broke even on the fucking coin.”

However, he admits that he figured out an “Argentina coin would launch at some point” because Hayden told him that he was advising Javier Milei and that he had helped to facilitate the launch of MELANIA.

SolJakey says an argument can be made that “we might’ve had an edge on knowing that this coin was coming,” but he maintains that he knew nothing more about the coin. “Wrong place wrong time, guilty by association,” he said.

Indeed, this story appears to correlate with admissions from other crypto influencers, like the LA Vape Cabal, who revealed an Argentinian coin was an open secret in memecoin circles.

SolJakey details how he met Hayden numerous times in LA, Istanbul, and Barcelona, and met the DefiTuna founder @CavemanDhirk at that same Barcelona dinner who later cut ties with Kelsier Ventures. However, SolJakey claims each meeting was unrelated to LIBRA.

