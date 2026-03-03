Prosecutors find drafts of secret deal linking Milei to LIBRA, Hayden Davis

A confidential blockchain advisory agreement between Libra co-creator Hayden Davis and Argentinian president, Javier Milei, has been discovered on a suspect’s phone during the country’s ongoing investigation into the collapse of the LIBRA token.

That’s according to La Nación and sources familiar with the results of a January 9 report led by the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF).

The department’s computer experts reportedly recovered multiple copies of the agreement from Mauricio Novelli’s seized phone. The document appeared in exchanges between himself and Davis as various drafted iterations before the final version was signed by Milei.

The Argentinian president reportedly still denies the existence of the “confidential agreement” that cemented Davis’ role as the country’s blockchain advisor and, in turn, his association with LIBRA’s launch on February 14, 2025.

Novelli is part of a group of lobbyists, alongside Manuel Terrones Godoy and Sergio Morales, who allegedly helped launch and profited from LIBRA’s collapse.

Prosecutor Eduardo Taiano said that the MPF’s findings mean that the undersecretary of presidential affairs, who reports to Milei’s sister, General Secretary Karina Milei, will now have to confirm whether or not she has copies of the secret agreement.

The report also found Novelli played a key role in organizing the LIBRA launch and maintained contact with both Milei and his sister, Davis, Terrones Godoy, Morales, and Julian Peh, the CEO of the KIP protocol, which helped launch the token.

Multiple messages between Novelli and other parties were also found to have been deleted, but some messages were recovered after forensic extraction.

“All individual conversations and those related to WhatsApp groups made up of Novelli, Terrones Godoy and Sergio Morales were found to be empty or had been deleted,” analysts claimed.

One exchange involved Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson who accused Terrones Godoy of demanding a five-figure sum of money to meet Milei.

Hoskinson was promised “magical things will happen,” but refused the offer.

Hayden Davis-linked wallets sent $1M USDC after signing deal

Argentinian outlet Clarín revealed that Milei had signed a “confidential agreement” with Davis 15 days before the launch of LIBRA. It was subject to a non-disclosure agreement and required Davis to provide unpaid blockchain advice “ad honorem.”

Davis would “provide professional support, in line with global trends in decentralization and technological modernization, ensuring the highest quality and confidentiality at every stage of the advisory process.”

On the day it was signed, two payments of USDC worth roughly $1 million, were sent from Davis-linked wallets to the wallet of 75-year-old Orlando Rodolfo Mellino, a retiree with no real address, who then sent the funds to a wallet linked to Novelli.

La Nación reports that after a year, the investigation into LIBRA has been carried out at varying speeds, and has witnessed delays in key areas, such as the disclosure of the report into Novelli’s devices. It adds that Milei is yet to hire a lawyer to represent himself.

Meanwhile, Davis appeared to be walking free as of December 2025. Crypto analytics firm Bubblemaps recently claimed that Davis had made $15 million from Pump Fun’s private token sale just six months after LIBRA’s launch.

However, Bubblemaps then deleted its findings after Pump Fun’s pseudonymous CEO, Alon Cohen, called it defamatory “misinformation.” He said, “No one from the team ever spoke to the guy, I didn’t even know he existed until after the scandal.”

