LIBRA co-creator Hayden Davis caught cashing out millions, report

LIBRA creator Hayden Davis has “shamelessly” cashed out over $1.6 million in stolen funds made from trading the currency, according to crypto analyst “dethective.”

Dethective shared transactions from March 6 that showed wallets unstaking $900,000 from Kamino Finance and converting it into USDC. Another $741,000 dollars was converted yesterday, using funds from LIBRA and other “scams,” according to the Dethective’s research.

The analyst said, “I’ll keep posting because there’s no way they get away with zero consequences.”

Dethective also claims that Davis is “farming kamino points” using $1.4 million that was sourced from LIBRA, Melania Trump’s MELANIA memecoin, and “others.”

Davis was a crypto advisor to Argentina’s president Javier Milei, and reportedly made over $100 million trading LIBRA through his firm Kelsier Ventures.

Read more: The insiders behind Javier Milei’s disastrous LIBRA crash

Milei’s promotion of LIBRA, alongside some insider trading, caused thousands of investors to lose millions of dollars as the token rose and plummeted in price within a matter of hours. It even prompted corruption investigations and calls for impeachment.

An advisor for Argentina’s National Securities Commission, who also appeared as a Web3 advisor to Milei in a draft contract featuring Davis, resigned last Friday following an investigation into his role with LIBRA.

According to the Buenos Aires Herald, Sergio Morales reportedly quit “for reasons of public knowledge,” and his home was raided following an order from prosecutors.

