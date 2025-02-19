<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1905507">LIBRA co-founder ‘can’t remember’ sending texts about Javier Milei’s sister</a>

Reports that Hayden Davis sent texts claiming he can control Argentine President Javier Milei through his influential sister have been dismissed as “politically motivated” by the embattled LIBRA mastermind.

The content of the alleged texts, allegedly sent to a crypto investment firm exec last December while Davis was looking for funds to launch the Milei memecoin, was reported by CoinDesk on Tuesday.

In its article, the publisher featured a screenshot from a source close to the matter that appeared to show Davis bragging about controlling Milei using some sort of financial payment to his sister, Karina Milei.

However, Davis has moved to distance himself from the claims, stating that he never made or requested any payments. “This is nothing more than a politically motivated attack on President Milei,” he told CoinDesk.

The Argentinian news outlet La Nacion also had access to the texts and after the story was published, a Davis representative told the outlet that he didn’t remember sending the messages and “couldn’t find them on his phone.”

Various users on X are also questioning the legitimacy of the texts and their source. Consultant BowTiedMara noted the messages could be “screenshots from DMs between you and me.”

Hi Danny, some questions for you because this article is exceedingly short.

1. Do you confirm that THIS is a screenshot you got access to?

2. If not, did you get access to a similar one saying similar things?

3. If yes, did you get access to anything beyond these 5 messages? pic.twitter.com/xTUPtQFQQO — Ludwig von Pato (@22xTJuan) February 18, 2025 User @22xTJuan also raised questions about the legitimacy of the source.

“Granted, the language usage does seem to coincide with Hayden’s, there is no way to know for a fact that these messages are old or created just now after LIBRA blew up,” BowTiedMara said.

Protos has reached out to CoinDesk and La Nacion and will update if we receive a response.

