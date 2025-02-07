<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1885957">Kanye West said ‘coin’ on X and memecoin degens are frothing</a>

Kanye West has embarked on yet another cryptic tweeting spree, this time asking if crypto tokens are “just a concept,” and referring to Adolf Hitler as “fresh.”

In a series of posts published today, West said he loves Hitler, calling the the Nazi leader “sooooo fresh.” He also claimed that his wife “demoralizes all other bitches,” claims that he’s “happily out of touch,” and says he’s “channeling” alleged sex trafficker Andrew Tate.

However, memecoin traders have seemingly chosen to ignore these borderline offensive ramblings, instead focusing their attention on a tweet in which the oddball rapper asks, “WHEN PEOPLE MAKE ALL THAT MONEY WITH A COIN IS THAT CASH OR CONCEPT🤔”

Read more: Justin Sun fights with music mogul David Geffen over $78M sculpture

Another token created last year that already has the ticker “YE” — West’s legal name as of 2021 — increased in price by 7,831% in a single day. Of course, it crashed dramatically shortly after.

Faze Banks, a Call of Duty YouTuber pivoting into the crypto space, has already reached out to West in an attempt to help him launch a coin.

He replied to West’s crypto post saying, “You’re one of maybe 5 humans on earth i think should/ could ‘successfully’ launch a coin,” before telling him to hit him up if he wants to do it the “right way.”

Read more: Haliey Welch has ‘woken up’ weeks after Hawk Tuah crypto crash

Banks recently filmed a podcast with influencer Haliey Welch, her first public conversation about her failed crypto token since she announced her cooperation with Burwick Law’s Pump Fun lawsuit. However, Banks claims Welch’s team leaked the podcast and may have attempted to insider trade the HAWK token before the podcast’s release.

This week, West announced that he’s been diagnosed with autism and that he was previously misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder. Among his recent posts, he’s called for Donald Trump to pardon P Diddy, who’s charged with sex trafficking and is in prison awaiting trial.

It’s worth noting that West made no other posts referencing crypto during his excessive posting spree. Many of his posts are now being flagged by X and being hit with restricted visibility.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.