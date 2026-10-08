Winners of the Justin Sun Prize named… but still no prize

Justin Sun has over the past week been announcing winners of the Justin Sun Prize, an award created a few weeks ago to be given to mathematicians who solve long-standing problems in math by utilizing AI.

So far, six problems have been solved by three individuals, according to award’s website site, however, it’s still not clear what they’ll win or when they’ll receive their prizes.

While the Prize was announced as being equivalent to a million dollars (in stablecoins), it turns out that the million-Tether or USDC prizes are only for those who solve what are characterized as “pinnacle problems.”

There are only seven of these problems among the more than one thousand problems listed on the site.

Read more: Did Justin Sun just admit to wash trading?

While the site does state that there will be five categories of problems, what isn’t clarified is what anyone who solves any of the 1,015 other problems will receive in terms of monetary compensation.

The site states that the prizes for any other category will have “the specific capital allocation… determined by the Academic Committee.” Who is on this Academic Committee and how compensation will be determined isn’t clarified.

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