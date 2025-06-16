<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2076619">Justin Sun’s new stock SRM rallied 67% before Tron merger news</a>

At 8:30am this morning, SRM Entertainment disclosed that Justin Sun would be reverse merging his Tron group into its NASDAQ listing.

Within one minute of the pre-market announcement, SRM rallied from $1.70 to $2.25 per share. Just an hour later, shares hit $6.70.

The 290% rally was understandable. After all, Sun is a celebrity in his own right, and his first-ever deal to list his flagship Tron group on a major US stock exchange was always going to draw attention.

The deal also benefited from Donald Trump brand name recognition. Second to Elon Musk and very few others, Sun ranked among the most generous individual donors to Trump’s presidential campaign.

Moreover, investment bank Dominari Securities, which is behind Sun’s SRM-Tron merger, has its headquarters inside Trump Tower and boasts Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump as advisors.

The Financial Times had also reported that Eric Trump was “expected” to have a direct role at Tron Inc., Sun’s post-SRM merger entity but he has since taken to X to deny the claim.

However, a curious rally preceded all of that news. Indeed, for the two days before the SRM announcement, its shares jumped 67%.

Pre-announcement run-up on no news

So far this year, shares of SRM have been trading in penny stock territory between approximately $0.30 and $0.90. In late May, it announced a $5 million capital raise, but corporate communications went mostly quiet in June.

On Thursday, seemingly without any significant news to explain any move, its shares rocketed past Wednesday’s $0.87 close, broke above their year-to-date high of $1.09, and closed at a new high for the year: $1.18.

The rally continued on Friday — again, on seemingly no news and zero Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Shares closed Friday at a stunning $1.45.

It’s difficult to know all of the sources of Wall Street chatter and rumors that could have driven speculators into SRM on Thursday and Friday — well ahead of this morning’s announcement.

However, a review of X, SeekingAlpha, Google News, and other sources shows no clear indication of how anyone could have known about Monday’s Trump-branded Justin Sun announcement early.

A confused speculator tried to credit SRM’s theme park merchandise for Thursday’s rally. Others simply noted its unusual rally from penny stock territory or performed technical analysis.

Of course, there are thousands, if not millions, of disparate news sources for traders — many of which aren’t publicly accessible.

Although the news about Sun’s Tron merger into SRM caught most of Wall Street by surprise, certain traders had already started preparing for that news last Thursday — by luck, through analysis, or perhaps insider knowledge.

