Did Justin Sun even attend Donald Trump’s inauguration? 

Liberland Prime Minister Justin Sun was seemingly completely absent from Donald Trump’s inauguration and all related events on Monday, despite claiming he’d be schmoozing with close allies of the new president.

Protos previously reported that Sun and Liberland President Vít Jedlička would be in attendance at events including Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, the Starlight Ball, and the cabinet reception, as per the micronation’s press release.

However, Sun’s name was removed from the document and only Jedlička’s name remained.

Sun boasted during his 2025 Liberland pitch that he would be meeting close Trump associates Eric Trump and Steve Witkoff during the inauguration on January 20.

Justin Sun’s pitch where he claims he met and would be meeting close Trump allies.

He was also slated to attend a Liberland Davos event that takes place alongside but is separate from the World Economic Forum. Again, Sun’s name no longer appears on the press release.

It’s unclear if Sun has even set foot in Liberland, despite being elected as its prime minister twice. Liberland’s press office has repeatedly ignored our questions on the matter.

There are photos of Liberland Vice President Bogie Wozniak at the inauguration alongside Argentinian President Javier Milei. However, across Sun, Liberland, Tron, and Jedlička’s X accounts, there’s no image of Sun.

Tron delegates came to the inauguration, but again there is no indication of Sun’s presence.

Justin Sun is a big Trump fan

Sun has now invested $75 million into the Trump-backed crypto project World Liberty Financial (WLF). The crypto firm has also purchased $48 million of Sun’s partially controlled Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and also purchased $7.5 million of Sun’s cryptocurrency Tron (TRX).

President @realDonaldTrump consistently delivers remarkable results every day. We should strive to keep up and learn from his ability to achieve outcomes. 🫶 — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) January 22, 2025

Sun was also made a WLF crypto advisor last November and plays an important part in cultivating Trump’s new crypto-positive image overseas.

All that said, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), under the Biden administration, charged Sun with selling unregistered securities and market manipulation in 2023. Sun’s lawyers tried to dismiss the case while claiming the SEC was acting beyond its regulatory reach.

In response, the SEC amended its filing to include Sun’s extensive travels to the US and promotion of Tron in San Francisco.

Protos reached out to Liberland representatives yesterday to clarify why his name was removed from the Liberland press releases and if he really attended Trump’s inauguration. We will update this if they respond.

