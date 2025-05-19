<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2035813">Justin Sun returns to US, likely for dinner with Trump</a>

Controversial crypto billionaire Justin Sun is apparently back in the USA and preparing to sit down for dinner with President Donald Trump, despite being charged with crypto fraud two years ago.

Sun announced his arrival in the US via X, posting, “I’m back in United States now. Here is Hollywood sign. Symbolic, and let’s get started on US trip.”

As Sun was being photographed in front of the famous Hollywood sign, a wallet created by the Sun-advised exchange HTX and linked to him represented the highest bid for a seat at Trump’s table.

Trump had promised a seat at one of his clubs to the 220 largest investors in his token. The largest 25 holders will also receive a “private VIP reception” with Trump.

The wallet, named “Sun,” currently holds $18.7 million worth of $TRUMP.

Excited to be back in the🇺🇸!



Where should I visit next? Let me know👇 pic.twitter.com/InYOhq4FrC — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) May 19, 2025

Read more: HTX prepares for dinner with Donald Trump

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Sun and his Tron Foundation with fraud in 2023, accusing him of promoting unregistered securities and manipulating token prices via wash trading.

However, in February 2025, the SEC filed to pause its case against Sun as it seeks “potential resolution.”

One month earlier, on Trump’s inauguration day, Sun announced he was buying another $45 million worth of WLFI tokens launched by the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial, after previously spending $30 million.

This, however, was a reported quid pro quo deal that promised a return investment from Trump’s crypto firm.

Justin Sun’s TRX isn’t made in the USA

In a statement that harked back to Trump’s previous comments, Sun began his US trip by declaring his Tron cryptocurrency (TRX) is a “coin made in the USA!”

This is despite his Tron Foundation and TRX being founded in Singapore. CNBC reports that most of the Trump dinner investors are likely non-American.

He also visited one of Sam Altman’s World orbs, presumably to hand over his eyeball data in return for a sum of WLD crypto tokens.

World has upped its promotional efforts and is paying influencers to film themselves scanning their eyeballs. However, one contracted influencer later described his World promotion as a “massive mistake” and refused to accept payment from the company.

A Judge has halted the SEC’s case against Sun, and it is yet to formally conclude.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.



