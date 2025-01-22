<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1860512">Trump-endorsed World Liberty Financial buys Justin Sun tokens</a>

World Liberty Financial (WLF), the Donald Trump-endorsed and Justin Sun-advised cryptocurrency project, has been diversifying the holdings in its multisignature wallet.

Donald Trump Jr. noted on X that WLF has recently acquired millions in ether, AAVE, LINK, and Ethena, as well as Sun-founded TRON, and Sun-advised Wrapped Bitcoin.

Sun, for his part, has been reposting posts about these purchases and claimed that he believes that if he has “made any money in cryptocurrency, all credit goes to President Trump.”

Looking at token holdings with a value greater than $1 million the largest holding is ETH, which if you combine the native token, staked ether, and Wrapped Ether, totals over $215 million.

There is also over $7 million worth of Sun-founded TRX tokens.

There are also stablecoins including over $55 million worth of USDC and over $9 million worth of USDT. Additionally, the multisignature wallet contains over $5 million ENA, the governance token for the Ethena ecosystem.

WLF has also partnered with Chainlink and has over $6 million worth of LINK. The protocol will also wrap various AAVE markets and has over $6 million worth of AAVE.

Interestingly, the governance forum doesn’t include discussion of these purchases, and there were no proposals on the governance snapshot.

