Justin Sun has ruined his reputation in China

Justin Sun’s reputation in China has been taking a serious hit on a daily basis for almost a week, with his latest reply to his haters bordering on near-insanity.

In his most recent diatribe, Sun offered to get his height measured on a livestream so people would stop calling him short and got into an irrational argument about the definition of the word “decency.”

But, first, if you haven’t been following the Chinese drama with capitalistic characteristics, it’s worth getting caught up.

Sun’s first huge mistake

About a week ago, Sun posted a lengthy and very strange story to X, claiming that it was both a work of fiction and as close to the truth as he could recall.

The tale told by Sun involved the Chinese actress Jing Tian and claimed that she was going to donate her eggs to a surrogate so that she and Sun could have a baby.

Sun alleges that when she demanded more money to go ahead, he refused and filed a lawsuit to clawback the gifts he’d given to her thus far.

The sharing of extremely personal details about Sun’s relationship with Jing didn’t go down the way he expected. Indeed, there was an immediate negative reaction from Mainlanders who considered it intentionally harmful to Jing and her career.

If Sun had removed the story at that point and apologized for his behavior, there’s no doubt everyone would have moved on.

But he didn’t.

Compounding errors go exponential

After getting lambasted by everyone in China, including fellow crypto billionaires and journalist Hu Xijin, aka “the Troll King of China,” Sun defended his decision to go public with the story and even took part in an interview with a Chinese media outlet.

Despite saying he’d allow courts to deal with the problem, Sun persisted in discussing the story publicly and in a way that would do untold damage to Jing’s career.

Read more: Justin Sun seeks out Chinese ‘troll king’ in dispute with ex

A nasty back and forth makes Sun look terrible

Picking a fight with Hu was a mistake to start with, but when Hu replied with an offhand comment about “having a chat in Beijing” — seemingly implying that Sun would never dare to return to the nation where he was born — the affair went nuclear.

Sun has, again, taken to X to post a lengthy response where he argues with Hu about the definition of the word “decency.”

Sun suggested that older generations, like Hu’s, believe the word to mean swallowing one’s pride and having a strict moral code, whereas newer generations, like Sun’s, believe decency is contractual and about speaking out when you feel wronged.

The reply from Sun feels both tone-deaf and disrespectful toward Hu, and there is little-to-no chance that it will find an audience in China.

A final bizarre straw

In a final act of ineptitude, Sun put out a post suggesting that, due to the fact that Chinese social media users were repeatedly calling him short, he would willingly do a livestream where a metrology institute measures his height down to the millimeter.

Famously, tall people have always felt the need to prove their height by livestreaming someone measuring them.

Perhaps because of his odd behavior over the past few days, it comes as no surprise that Chinese social media platforms appear to be removing Sun’s name from trending topics and making the drama fall into the back pages of the nation’s consciousness.

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