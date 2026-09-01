Justin Sun seeks out Chinese ‘troll king’ in dispute with ex

Justin Sun has once again stooped to the lowest level imaginable to sling more accusations against his ex-girlfriend, Jing Tian, despite three days ago telling Changpeng Zhao (the founder of Binance) that he was done airing his personal dirty laundry online and attacking his ex-girlfriend publicly.

This time, Sun is reaching out to one of the most important writers in China, Hu Xijin – who The Guardian labeled as China’s “troll king” – to complain about the betrothal gifts that he is suing to get back from Jing Tian.

Hu Xijin addresses the Sun-Jing drama

The Sun-Jing drama has become front-page news across the mainland; Hu wrote an article to address it. Hu states his conclusion very bluntly: “If someone tries to wash away his evil and hypocrisy by writing short essays, they will certainly not gain widespread sympathy.”

Justin Sun did not like this article.

Shortly after reading the article, Sun hastily took to X. In a post, Sun brings up all the problems he’s been having with Jing and claims the issue is shared by “200 million Chinese men” who he claims face deep, troubling questions about paying a “bride price,” paying “a childbearing price,” and whether “a man should satisfy every demand a woman makes.”

Read more: Justin Sun is suing a movie actress for not giving him her eggs

Hu responded to Sun’s questions in kind in a public post, which, when machine translated, reads, “It’s clear you value the Chinese public opinion arena… Let’s have a good chat when you’re in Beijing.”

Sun has been unable or unwilling to return to the Chinese Mainland for nearly a decade now.

The questions are those you’d expect from a middle school student who has never had a girlfriend and has zero social grace, not a 36-year-old billionaire pleading his case in front of millions of followers.

Justin Sun makes everyone question how liquid he really is

While rumors about how liquid Sun’s investments are and whether he can even access them have been swirling on Chinese social media – as people are beginning to wonder why a billionaire would need to sue his ex for as little as $4 million – he’s decided, as usual, to post about the problems on X.

Without ever getting into details, Sun actually seems to suggest that he is indeed:

Illiquid Hyperconcentrated in crypto And won’t trade in his crypto for cash or physical assets because “the people who truly held on and won never did so by ‘cashing out in time.’”

In what has become a bizarre and unexpected 2026 for Justin Sun, the personal, professional, and liquidity walls that supported his success all seem to be collapsing.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news and investigations, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.