Justin Sun announces math prize but has no proof of funds

Justin Sun recently announced that his new “Justin Sun Prize” would begin in earnest, with $1 million being offered for those who can solve 66 mathematical problems and verify their proof.

The only problem? Sun hasn’t shown any evidence that there’s $66 million in funding for those who are able to solve the problems.

Comparisons to Nobel ring true

Sun took to X to announce the competition and immediately compared it to the Nobel Prize, acknowledging that Nobel created the prize after he was labeled “The Merchant of Death” and he became terrified for his legacy.

Sun neglected to state why he may feel similarly about his own reputation, but he’s recently been embroiled in a bitter break-up and surrogacy drama with Chinese actress Jing Tian, that has seen Mainlanders resolutely siding with Jing.

Read more: Justin Sun has ruined his reputation in China

However, Sun’s woes don’t stop with the hatred that Chinese nationals apparently have for him: he recently brought a lawsuit against the Trump family related to his personal investment in World Liberty Financial, and has previously been sued by the SEC.

A prize without a prize

Alarmingly, while Sun has clearly laid out the rules of the Justin Sun Prize and stated that any winners will receive either USDT or USDC in lieu of US dollars wired to a bank account.

He’s also suggested that he can only donate funds to the prize pool, not take any funds out, and says the prize pool address will be available for the public to check.

The only problem is that there’s no publicly available address showing any funds for possible solvers of the 66 unsolved math problems. The prize effectively has no prize.

Protos reached out to The Justin Sun Prize for any confirmation of a public wallet we could verify and got no response.

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