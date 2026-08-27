In a long X post, Justin Sun is claiming that he wined and dined a Chinese movie actress — Jing Tian, known in the US for her roles in Kong: Skull Island and Pacific Rim Uprising — and offered her 30 million yuan ($4.5 million) for her eggs.

He’s now taking her to court in China for taking the 30 million yuan but refusing to provide the eggs unless Sun gave her an additional 20 million yuan ($3 million).

Jing Tian is denying the claims through her studio.

Bizarre story that shouldn’t be public

Regardless of who’s right and who’s wrong, Sun is airing his dirty laundry in public.

Jing has issued a statement, claiming that Sun is attempting to “use [her] reputation as leverage” and that “all matters [involving Sun] will be handled by the court.”

A letter issued by Jing Tian’s studio denying Sun’s claim and stating the matters will be handled in a Chinese court.

Read more: Justin Sun and WLFI clash on arbitration hearing verdict

According to individuals following the drama through Chinese social media and courts, Sun has moved to ensure that Jing can’t transfer her assets, meaning that if she does lose the case, he’ll be able to get his money back.

Sun mentions that he sent Jing to a five-star resort in Laguna Beach to have her eggs removed and that she left without ever submitting to the process.

After she demanded further payment, according to Sun, he sought out Claude for therapy. The AI told him not to give her the money so he refused.

Montage Laguna Beach, the five star resort where Sun supposedly sent Jing Tian to have her eggs extracted.



Needless to say, the court case will look bad for both parties if it goes forward: surrogacy is strictly prohibited in China, and if Sun was attempting to acquire Jing’s eggs and she was willing to give them to him it is not impossible that they could both face fines or jail time.

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