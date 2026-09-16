Strategy still can’t get STRC back to parity

It’s been four months, over 120 days, since Strategy’s dividend vehicle, STRC, broke parity and the executive leadership made getting it back to its $100 peg its absolute, number one priority.

Since then, it’s never, not even for a second, managed to get back to parity.

This week, however, as Strategy continued a major shift in its business model — repurchasing shares of STRC instead of buying BTC — it seemed as though it would finally succeed, with STRC cruising to $99 on Monday.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be.

The next day, STRC fell back to nearly $97. There’s no evidence of further internal purchases yet.

Strategy barely missed regaining parity, cruising to $99.

Read more: MSTR has lost 75% of its value since STRC began trading

More STRC sellers than buyers

Despite months of buying its own dividend vehicle, countless promises, and Strategy executives claiming that STRC is priority number one for the firm, the asset has remained stubbornly off-parity.

The CLARITY Act failing to pass only hurt the company’s cause more, with Strategy down 7% on the day.

In the meantime, Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor has continued to incessantly repost strange, bullish Bitcoin AI videos.

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