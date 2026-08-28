Justin Sun’s egg story keeps getting worse

Justin Sun’s recent X post in which he accused a famous Chinese actress of reneging on a shady cash-for-eggs deal has caused waves in China — but perhaps not in the way that the crypto billionaire might have expected.

While for many in the English-speaking world, the most awkward and unsettling part of the story was Sun’s apparent treatment of and relationship with Jing Tian, what’s captured the public imagination in China is how much he’s relied on AI to make both his personal and business decisions.

Sun claims that he sought out Jing after a decades-long crush and paid her 30 million yuan to get her eggs.

However, he says that she subsequently demanded more money. At this point, he consulted Claude, which told him to call off the deal.

Now he’s suing her.

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Should Sun have used Chinese AI?

Sun’s also walking back the claims made in his story and is defending his use of AI.

In an interview with the Phoenix Network, Sun suggested that he’s using Claude “for business decisions worth tens of millions of dollars every day” and allowing it to perform “regular audits” of his companies.

It’s unclear if he implements these decisions without additional human input or offers the audits as factual without getting them double checked by a professional auditor.

At the end of the interview, Sun seemed to not know if publishing the story was a mistake or not, seemingly blaming Claude for telling him to cut off Jing.

Phoenix Network asked Sun if perhaps his personal life wouldn’t be getting meshed with his business affairs if he had used a Chinese AI instead.

The billionaire didn’t have an answer.

Jing Tian’s second denial says she “believes in law, kindness, justice, and fairness.”



Read more: Justin Sun’s NFT marketplace managed just four sales last month

While Sun’s apparently doing everything he can to keep his name in the headlines, Jing has taken a different approach, denying Sun’s claims twice — once through her studio and once on her personal account.

Both denials have been brief and discussed settling the matter in court.

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