Justin Sun advised to change his $6M banana every 7-10 days

Crypto founder Justin Sun ate his controversial $6 million artwork earlier today — a banana strapped to the wall with duct tape by artist Maurizio Cattelan. Under the conditions of the avant-garde sale, he can eat the banana as many times as he likes, so long as he replaces it.

Essentially, Sun has paid $6 million to be eternally strapped with a banana burden.

In fact, it’s recommended he replace it every 7-10 days due to decomposition. Justin Sun was even handed a roll of duct tape, along with instructions on replacement and, of course, a certificate of authenticity.

That initial banana cost just $0.35 — marking a 1.7 billion percent price increase. But what if he were to spend the entire 86 billion supply of Tron (TRX), his own cryptocurrency, in eating and replacing his banana every week?

“This is not just a piece of art: it represents a cultural phenomenon that bridges… pic.twitter.com/fpHDQYBPog — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 29, 2024 Footage of Justin Sun eating his banana.

At press time, TRX is worth just over $0.20, and has a market cap of $17.5 billion. This sum could buy Sun 50 billion bananas. If eaten/replaced at one banana per week, it would take him 958 million years to burn through the TRX supply while buying bananas.

It’s worth noting this figure does not account for the purchase of duct tape that is required to suspend the banana between his 50 billion snack times.

Sun said that he would eat the artwork as a way of “honoring its place in both art history and popular culture.”

Sun’s other escapades involve becoming the prime minister of a country yet to be recognized and buying more of Donald Trump-endorsed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) than there should be available.

