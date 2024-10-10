Justin Sun is now prime minister of Liberland, an entirely made-up country

Justin Sun has been appointed prime minister of the ‘micronation’ of Liberland, a small plot of land between Serbia and Croatia that claims to be an independent country despite receiving no diplomatic approval from any recognized nation.

Liberland announced Sun’s new status on Tuesday after an ‘entirely algorithmic blockchain-based election system’ was used to elect him.

It marks his second diplomatic role following his previous stint as ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO) for Grenada, which he later lost.

Sun told DLNews that in Liberland, “There are no forced obligations, no taxes, and no mandates imposed on its citizens.” Indeed, the self-proclaimed country models itself on libertarian ideals and the ideas of “self-government.”

The flag of Liberland and its location between Serbia and Croatia (sourced from Wikimedia Commons).

The plot of land Sun now rules over is roughly 7 km² in area, (about the size of Gibraltar) and consists of a floodplain. It claims to have 1,000 citizens, features minimal infrastructure, and holds 99% of its reserves in bitcoin. Laws are still being drafted and it is in the process of building a healthcare center.

In 2015 its founder Vít Jedlička framed a dispute between Serbia and Croatia to proclaim the land as unclaimed territory, and as a consequence, up for grabs. Despite his claims, it hasn’t received any recognition from any official state.

DLNews reports it is trying to achieve recognition from Argentina, El Salvador, and Somaliland. Indeed, Argentina’s president even praised the country while donning his superhero alter ego.

What tasks Sun will be carrying out as Prime Minister is a little unclear. When asked what the role will entail, he told DLNews, “I aim to actively promote the idea of small government not only within Liberland but also as a model for the world.”

