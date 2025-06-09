Whales dominate Plasma launch

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/">Informed Crypto News</a>

The launch of Plasma’s initial coin offering (ICO) has been accused of being dominated by a small number of whales.

Plasma’s ICO is a little different from older ICOs, with the initial sale allowing you to purchase “units,” which “determine your guaranteed option to purchase XPL.”

Plasma advertises itself as “a high-throughput, scalable blockchain purpose-built for stablecoins.”

Its ICO was launched earlier today, June 9, with an initial deposit cap of $250 million and a $50 million cap per wallet. Its deposit vaults were filled mere moments later.

plasma deposit cap hit in 45 seconds



very cool how they had a $250mm deposit cap with an individual wallet cap of $50mm



really fair



definitely not a scam where all capacity was taken by justin sun on 5 separate wallets



retarded lmaooo pic.twitter.com/87QLVs3Rdo — kook 🏝️ (@KookCapitalLLC) June 9, 2025

Read more: What are Ethereum roll-ups and why do they matter?

This quickly led to accusations from cryptocurrency accounts on X that these deposits were all actually coming from a single whale: Justin Sun.

A review of the largest depositor wallets didn’t immediately reveal any links to Sun, suggesting that he may simply be a convenient scapegoat for users frustrated with the portion of the allocation that ended up in the wallets of these whales.

After the deposit cap was reached, the Plasma Foundation decided to increase the total cap for deposits to $500 million.

This user spend 39.15 ETH ($99.6k) in gas to deposit into Plasma pic.twitter.com/jYJuyseUXF — Didi (@DidiTrading) June 9, 2025

The rush to deposit caused a “gas war” that saw whales incentivized to spend large amounts of gas to make sure they were included in the earliest block possible for this allocation. One account apparently spent nearly $100,000 to ensure they’d be included.

The top 10 wallets received approximately 40% of the total increased allocation (this would be approximately 80% of the initial cap), and there is a total of 1,108 holders, according to data from Etherscan.

Plasma earlier received investment from Bitfinex and Tether, Peter Thiel, and Paolo Ardoino, the chief executive officer of Tether and chief technical officer of Bitfinex.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.