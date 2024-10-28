<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1723791">Japanese man sentenced to 3 years after creating crypto ransomware with AI</a>

A 25-year-old Japanese man was sentenced to three years in prison last Friday for creating crypto-extorting ransomware using generative AI.

Last year, Ryuki Hayashi created code capable of targeting and encrypting data from other devices and issuing crypto ransoms. He was able to do this by repeatedly rephrasing his prompts so that he could bypass generative AI safety parameters.

Hayashi, who was reportedly unemployed at the time, told Kyodo News that he created the ransomware code in under six hours.

When arrested this year by Japan’s Metropolitan Police Department, Hayashi admitted, “I wanted to make money through ransomware. I thought I could do anything if I asked AI.”

His conviction for abusing generative AI is reportedly a legal first for Japan. During his sentencing, the judge described Hayashi’s motives as “selfish” and left “no room for leniency.”

Hayashi also impersonated other individuals to purchase SIM cards as part of his “dark part-time work.”

The judge suspended his prison sentence for four years, explaining that Hayashi had shown remorse and had come clean about his crimes. As a result, Hayashi will not physically enter prison unless he commits a crime within this four-year period.

It’s also worth noting that the ransomware code he created was reportedly never used.

