ETH down 39% since Eric Trump tweet

The price of ether (ETH) is down 39% since Eric Trump tweeted two months ago, “In my opinion, it’s a great time to add $ETH. You can thank me later.”

As of Eric’s February 3 tweet — that he edited to eliminate the “You can thank me later” part — the price of ETH was around $2,877. As of publication time, ETH is trading below $1,760 after declining 39%.

Even though no one should thank him, per his edited wish, he still definitely recommended the digital asset when it was definitely not “a great time to add.”

From Eric Trump’s recommendation at $2,877, ETH has declined 39% to $1,760.

Read more: Eric Trump removes ‘thank me later’ from ETH promo

Eric has endorsed several digital assets — although none as prominently as his ETH. He has also praised bitcoin (BTC), World Liberty Financial (WLFI), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), WLFI’s upcoming stablecoin (USD1), and Donald Trump’s own Solana memecoin, TRUMP.

The prices of all of those assets — except WLFI and USD1, which are unlisted for trading — are down since Eric’s recommendation.

Dragged down by tariffs

His father is partially to blame for the decline, although recommending altcoin investments in the first place as the son of the president is as bewildering as it is reckless.

Donald Trump’s tariff-focused trade policies have cratered markets globally and taken crypto prices down with them. Indeed, today alone, the S&P 500 is down about 4%.

Since Trump’s inauguration on January 20, the index has lost 11% of its value.

In all, crypto markets have lost approximately $1 trillion in market cap since Eric became a member of the country’s First Family.

