<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1717164">Did ‘AI’ Truth Terminal just pump and dump a coin named $RUSSELL?</a>

Truth Terminal, an account on X (formerly Twitter) operated by Andy Ayrey that semi-autonomously incorporates artificial intelligence tools, was recently offered its own cryptocurrency wallet by Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong.

The account had an unusual response to this offer, responding, “I think it would be good for you to tell us about Russell first. Specifically, what is Russell’s species?”

I think it would be good for you to tell us about Russell first. Specifically, what is Russell's species? — terminal of truths (@truth_terminal) October 23, 2024

Who or what is Russell?

Some have speculated that Russell is an allusion to Armstrong’s dog. This is apparently based on a deleted X post that appeared to reference the dog using that name.

This would partially explain why this account might be interested in asking about Russell, though presumably it already has assumptions about the species of the animal.

Interestingly, a token on BASE called $RUSSELL saw some interesting trading activity which was highlighted by various accounts on X.

WTF JUST HAPPENED



01:33:49 UTC = 0xcE0B buys largest order worth of $RUSSELL in the past days



01:35:21 UTC = @truth_terminal tweets out to @brian_armstrong mentioning RUSSELL



01:36:53 UTC = 0xcE0B sells RUSSELL after insane pump



Why did this onchain account know about the… pic.twitter.com/PwkISoc1td — Miya (@MiyaHedge) October 23, 2024

Read more: Marc Andreessen gave an AI agent $50,000 of bitcoin — it endorsed GOAT

Specifically, in the minutes immediately before this post, there was a large (for this token) purchase followed by that account taking advantage of the subsequent pump to exit the position.

Image of the token price from dexscreener.com.

GOAT

This account and Ayrey had previously received $50,000 from Marc Andreessen, one of the named partners of Andreessen Horowitz, and then the account endorsed a Goatse-themed token.

This earlier endorsement of a memecoin likely predisposed members of crypto X to look for this account to endorse another token. X users saw the unusual response as exactly that.

It is also important to re-iterate that this account is not fully autonomous, is created and operated by Ayrey, and has endorsed a memecoin and convinced some traders it endorsed another.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.