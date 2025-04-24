Bithumb boosts security in wake of SK Telecom malware hack

South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb says it is “proactively responding” after the country’s largest mobile network operator, SK Telecom, was hacked.

SK Telecom, which holds nearly 50% of South Korea’s phone service market, says it was attacked on April 19 with a malware infection that allowed hackers to access sensitive USIM-related customer information.

This information, which traditionally includes mobile subscriber identity data, authentication keys, network usage data, and SMS or contacts, could be used for targeted surveillance, tracking, and SIM-swap attacks.

In response, Bithumb has announced that it “is proactively responding to ensure that you can use our services safely through real-time monitoring of USIM forgery.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, the exchange said, “Bithumb operates an account security enhancement policy to protect our customers’ accounts, and we would like to inform you of damage prevention rules to prevent any possible damage, so please pay special attention.”

According to the announcement, steps taken by Bithumb include USIM forgery monitoring, strengthening its customer account security, recommending users sign up for a “USIM protection service,” and continuously checking SK Telecom notices.

It also suggests that users replace their SIM cards immediately if they “have been confirmed as a ‘target of information leak.'”

Bithumb was raided by South Korean authorities in March after it allegedly provided its former CEO with $2 million for an apartment deposit.

According to local news reports, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office conducted the raid on Bithumb’s Yeoksam-dong headquarters after Kim Dae-sik allegedly misappropriated 3 billion won to buy the property in Seoul.

