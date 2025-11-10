Hayden Davis hit with asset freeze as LIBRA investigation deepens in Argentina

An Argentinian judge has ordered the freezing of property and financial assets belonging to Hayden Davis and two other cryptocurrency “intermediaries” tied to the LIBRA token.

According to La Nacion, the order was made in response to a report written up by the Secretariat for Financial Investigation and Recovery of Illicit Assets (SIFRAI) and General Directorate for Asset Recovery and Confiscation of Goods.

The prosecution pushed for the order after the report found that these assets might make up some of the proceeds from the estimated $100 million obtained from LIBRA investors.

Judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi deemed there to be a risk that these assets may be disposed of before the case is finished and issued the freezing order.

The order will be in place for an “indefinite period” while the judicial process is underway, and it will apply to any Argentinian crypto asset platforms.

Intermediaries connected to Hayden Davis helped convert crypto to fiat

The two crypto “intermediaries” involved are Favio Camilo Rodríguez Blanco and Orlando Rodolfo Mellino. The pair reportedly own wallets used to help convert crypto from the LIBRA scheme into fiat currency and obscure the trail of funds.

The report links Mellino as an intermediary between Davis and other individuals on a number of occasions. These include the day Davis had a meeting with Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, before sending $500,000 to crypto exchange Bitget minutes later.

Blanco, on the other hand, appears to be an intermediary for transactions that took place alongside cash withdrawals from bank deposit boxes. These withdrawals were carried out by the mother and sister of Mauricio Novelli and took place hours after LIBRA’s price crashed.

Blockworks analyst Fernando Molina claims that within the report, Bitget finally revealed key crypto transactions that link Davis with Novelli and Manuel Terrones Godoy, two individuals linked to the launch of LIBRA.

🔴La wallet que lo cambia todo: La financiera de confianza de Novelli donde terminó el dinero de las coimas🔴



Identificamos una billetera en la red TRON (USDT) (dirección: TEUYShkqNM6ug92pLiJ2WdXFT86xQGFL6P) utilizada como financiera intermediaria por Mauricio Novelli (MN) y… pic.twitter.com/LQCwrflGNk — Martin Romeo (@MartinRomeo_) October 21, 2025 Plaintiff Martin Romeo visualized transactions between Davis, Novelli, Godoy, and an intermediary.

Sources within the report also claimed that Novelli and Milei discussed monetizing the president’s image for millions in the months running up to LIBRA’s launch.

They would reportedly use Milei as a “highly personal asset” in a plan that would supposedly avoid breaking ethics laws.

Pagina 12 also reports that the LIBRA investigation committee will present a final report on November 18 that reveals Milei shared a modus operandi with Novelli and Godoy in the launch of Libra that may be enough to begin impeachment proceedings against the president.

