Hayden Davis sent millions in crypto weeks before LIBRA promo

Hayden Davis reportedly moved over $3.7 million worth of crypto in the weeks leading up to Javier Milei’s LIBRA token launch.

Yesterday on X, Fernando Molina, a crypto analyst who’s worked on the LIBRA case, detailed how Davis sent over $1.27 million worth of USDC to the Gate.io crypto exchange on February 13, one day before LIBRA was promoted by Argentina’s president.

Another $507,400 in USDC was also sent from Davis’s wallet to the Bitget exchange on January 30, the same day Davis had a meeting with Milei, and 42 minutes after a selfie of the pair was shared online.

¿A quién le envió Hayden Davis 1.275 M de dólares el 13/02, un día antes del lanzamiento de $LIBRA ?



No es la única transacción interesante 👇 pic.twitter.com/T4SF7ZcknI — Fernando Molina (@fergmolina) July 9, 2025

Read more: LIBRA case judge orders full disclosure of Javier Milei bank accounts

Then, on February 3, Davis’s wallet sent almost $2 million in USDC to another wallet that then sent three $500,000 transactions, and two $1 million transactions, to Bitget.

Molina notes that the next day, Mauricio Novelli, an associate of Hayden Davis under investigation in Argentina, opened two safe deposit boxes at the bank “Banco Galicia.”

His mother and sister reportedly removed the contents of the boxes again on February 14.

Molina noted that “None of these transactions are conclusive on their own, and hasty conclusions should not be drawn.” He added that the investigation should widen to Bitget and Gatio.io since they know who is receiving this crypto.

In May, Milei dissolved a crypto unit investigating the LIBRA scandal. Argentina’s anti-corruption office also cleared him of any wrongdoing last month, arguing that he was not acting as a government official when promoting the project.

This contrasts with the account’s verification badge, which classifies him as a government official.

