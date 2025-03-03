<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1924490">Genesis-era XRP unlocked, sent to exchange after Trump endorsement</a>

After Donald Trump announced that the US crypto reserve will hold a basket of digital assets, including the overwhelmingly pre-mined and insider-allocated XRP, researchers started looking for blockchain evidence of insider trading.

Curiously, they found that addresses activated by Chris Larsen and other Ripple insiders unlocked 1 billion XRP tokens over the weekend and transferred $140 million to the Bithumb crypto exchange.

Moreover, previously dormant addresses activated by the Ripple co-founder still hold approximately $7 billion worth of XRP, according to forensic journalist ZachXBT. Despite the size of these wallets, it’s not clear whether Larsen still owns all of these tokens without encumbrances, nor is it clear that any Ripple co-founder or ICO investor has sold amid Trump’s announcement.

Movements of coins to exchanges can be, but are not necessarily, an indication of intent to sell. Exchanges typically commingle customer funds and prevent the tracing of subsequent transactions after their initial deposit into the exchange.

Ripple has previously announced monthly escrow release transactions that could explain these recent movements.

🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 100,000,000 #XRP (279,817,715 USD) unlocked from escrow at unknown wallethttps://t.co/CPNEpwmE5i — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 3, 2025

XRP unlocks and transfers to exchanges at a suspicious time

In any case, a notification generated from XRP Ledger data went viral after detecting more than 1 billion XRP unlocking from long-dormant escrow wallets. That unlock sparked speculation about what its beneficiaries would do with the tokens, including the possibility that they could be sold.

To be fair, those tokens could also be moved back into escrow (re-locked) or transferred elsewhere without sale.

Although he shared skepticism about the timing of the unlocks around the time of Trump’s new administration, ZachXBT noted the intriguing possibility that Larsen might have lost access to some of these addresses or gifted XRP to other people as early as February 2013.

Larsen lost over $110 million in a January 2024 wallet security incident. He described the event as “unauthorized access to my XRP accounts” and said he was working with exchanges to freeze the allegedly stolen funds.

After Trump announced a sovereign reserve that would hold pre-mined and insider-allocated coins like ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA, crypto skeptics pointed to financial conflicts of interest.

The announcement naturally caused a spike in the prices of several digital assets, including a 28% rally in XRP within two hours.

