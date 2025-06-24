<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2086957">Mysterious XRP dev Arthur Britto posts for first time in years</a>

XRP co-developer Arthur Britto has reappeared after years of internet silence, logging into his X account that was created in 2011 but showed no tweets until yesterday.

He has posted a single emoji, which immediately went viral, gaining millions of impressions.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz commented on the return of his XRP co-developer, staying, “I can confirm this was not a hack or compromise.”

Britto is one of XRP’s co-architects. Unlike Ripple’s more well-known insiders like Schwartz, Brad Garlinghouse, or Chris Larsen, however, Britto largely stayed out of the public eye.

He has avoided interviews, public appearances, and social media for years.

Arthur Britto and XRP to 7.5 billion people

One of Britto’s rare public statements on XRP forecasted tremendous upside. “XRP must be scalable to accommodate 7.5 billion people,” he wrote in 2017.

Britto believed that XRP had the ability to somehow supplant many aspects of the global financial system and accommodate billions of users on-chain.

Curiously, there’s rudimentary speculation and a somewhat humorous suggestion that Britto and Schwartz are the same person.

In any case, it’s interesting to note that Britto only follows two people on X: Roger Ver, and the CEO of Ripple subsidiary Standard Custody, Jack McDonald.

