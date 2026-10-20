Gemini stock reaches record low, down 89% since IPO

The Gemini cryptocurrency exchange reached a record low closing price of $3.215 on Monday, an approximately 89% decline since its IPO, which was offered at $28.

Gemini’s last 10-Q stated that its revenue for the first half of 2026 was $95.7 million, an increase from the $68.6 million for that same period in 2025, which pre-dated its IPO.

It reported a comprehensive loss of $216.8 million for those same six months, down from $277.3 million for that period in 2025.

Gemini reached a record low closing price of $3.215 on Monday.

Read more: Dan Chen, director of FTX-linked Deltec, joins Gemini as CFO

Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini’s CEO, and Cameron Winklevoss, its president, have both tied themselves tightly to President Donald Trump for this second term.

This has included large donations to the Trump 47 Committee, Make America Great Again Inc., and MAGA Inc.

During this term the Trump-administration SEC also dropped its investigation into Gemini.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news and investigations, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.