Dan Chen, director of FTX-linked Deltec, joins Gemini as CFO

Dan Chen, the former chief financial officer (CFO) of Deltec International, has joined Gemini, also as CFO.

Deltec International is the parent company of Deltec Bank, which allegedly extended billions of dollars in credit to Alameda Research to facilitate its activities.

Tether, FTX, and Alameda Research were also able to bank there.

Before joining Gemini, Chen worked as vice president of capital markets and bank partnerships for Affirm.

He also serves on the board of directors for Relm Insurance, a Deltec International-affiliated firm. Relm provided insurance to FTX US, FTX Australia, and other companies that faced the consequences of FTX-Alameda Research.

I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve joined @Gemini as its Chief Financial Officer. I will be working alongside @cameron and @tyler and the incredible team at Gemini to unlock the next era of personal, financial, and creative freedom.



Crypto is the most dynamic sector in finance… — Dan Chen (@danchen13) March 17, 2025

Chen’s LinkedIn also includes experiences at Cross River Bank, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

Gemini is reportedly working on a public offering that may occur as soon as this year. It is apparently working with Goldman Sachs and Citigroup for this offering.

Interestingly, another former Gemini executive, Noah Perlman, who now works with Binance, was also connected to Deltec.

Perlman was a board member for Farmington State Bank, also known as Moonstone Bank. Farmington State Bank was the Alameda Research-funded bank where FTX stored deposits.

Additionally, Farmington State Bank’s chief digital officer was Janvier Chalopin, the son of Jean Chalopin, the chairman of Deltec. Jean also was on the board for Farmington State Bank.

Jean was also the governor of FBH Corp, the corporation that originally acquired Farmington State Bank in 2020.

The Securities and Exchange Commission recently dropped an investigation into Gemini, according to Cameron Winklevoss, making the path toward any public offering less fraught.

